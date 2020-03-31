Bainco International Investors Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 749.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $1,780,826.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 418,964 shares valued at $71,752,168. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.16.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.