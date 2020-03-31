Bainco International Investors Lowers Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bainco International Investors cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

