Bainco International Investors Purchases 100 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 8.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

RTN opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

