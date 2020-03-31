Bainco International Investors Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bainco International Investors raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

