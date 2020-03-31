Bainco International Investors Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

