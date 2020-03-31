Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,989 shares of company stock valued at $143,135,376 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

