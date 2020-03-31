Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 393,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

