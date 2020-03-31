Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $55,471,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,886.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,298 shares of company stock worth $81,043,730 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

