Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,976 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

