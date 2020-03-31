Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 273,282 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.