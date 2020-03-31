Bank of America Corp DE Buys 65,420 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Wyndham Destinations worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 132,746 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

