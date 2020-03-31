Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Steven Madden worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.