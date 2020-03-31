Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of Allegiant Travel worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

