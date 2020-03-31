Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.02 Million Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,535,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Nokia Oyj worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -305,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

