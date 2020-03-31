Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.65 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,062,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 464,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 304,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 485,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.