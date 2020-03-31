Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

CATH stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

