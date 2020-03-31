Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Twin River Worldwide were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.