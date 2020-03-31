Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,770 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Gentex worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gentex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,474,000 after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 889,892 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

