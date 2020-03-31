Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,224 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of Coherent worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.