Bank of America Corp DE Sells 19,022 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $11,784,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 134,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.