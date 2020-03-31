Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,021 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of OneMain worth $24,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

