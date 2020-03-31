Bank of America Downgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 751,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

