Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,977 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.57% of Cavco Industries worth $45,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.