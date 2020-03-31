Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $45,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

