Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.25 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $45,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKF. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

