Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $46,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE SPR opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.