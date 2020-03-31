Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of GATX worth $44,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GATX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.