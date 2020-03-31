Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Clean Harbors worth $44,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.