Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 922,404 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $48,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.