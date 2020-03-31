Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Shares of MSFT opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

