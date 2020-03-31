BCJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.