Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

WTR stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

