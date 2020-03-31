Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

