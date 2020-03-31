Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.