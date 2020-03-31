Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day moving average is $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.