Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $16,702,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSE TDOC opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

