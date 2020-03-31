Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 495,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,036,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.