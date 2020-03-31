Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period.

XRLV stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

