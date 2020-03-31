BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

