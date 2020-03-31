BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,146.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,313.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.52. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

