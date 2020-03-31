BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,587 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.