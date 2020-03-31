BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

TECK opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

