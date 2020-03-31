BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 209 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,098,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

