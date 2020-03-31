BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,203 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $318.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.04.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

