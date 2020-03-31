BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 55,336 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,336 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

