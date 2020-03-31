Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,248 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $316.13 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.