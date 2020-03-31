Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Shares of BA opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

