Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has $220.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.80.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.28 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

