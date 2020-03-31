Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.55.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

