Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 6,196 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. grace capital bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.